Investor Trust Slackened After Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Shares Gained By $0.14

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 3.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.92B, closed the recent trade at $2.06 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 7.26% during that session. The CIG stock price is -24.76% off its 52-week high price of $2.57 and 21.36% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Sporting 7.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the CIG stock price touched $2.06 or saw a rise of 1.9%. Year-to-date, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares have moved 4.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) have changed -12.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.74% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.14 while the price target rests at a high of $2.14. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -3.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.88% from the levels at last check today.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.25%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.40%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.40% over the past 5 years.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.28 at a share yield of 14.49%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.45% with a share float percentage of 19.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais having a total of 219 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 89.25 million shares worth more than $184.29 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 6.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 44.33 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91.54 million and represent 3.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.24% shares in the company for having 32.81 million shares of worth $67.74 million while later fund manager owns 7.34 million shares of worth $15.15 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.