Investor Confidence Dwindles After Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Shares Drop By About -0.1

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) has a beta value of 3.01 and has seen 9.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $626.00M, closed the last trade at $1.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -6.90% during that session. The ACB stock price is -488.15% off its 52-week high price of $7.94 and 27.41% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Sporting -6.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the ACB stock price touched $1.35 or saw a rise of 16.67%. Year-to-date, Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares have moved -75.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) have changed 23.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.73.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 81.22%, compared to 2.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -80.00% and 73.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.60%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $39.12 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $43.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.72% with a share float percentage of 23.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Cannabis Inc. having a total of 317 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 10.53 million shares worth more than $13.9 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 3.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.4 million and represent 2.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.50% shares in the company for having 10.53 million shares of worth $13.9 million while later fund manager owns 3.1 million shares of worth $3.78 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.