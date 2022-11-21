Imago BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGO) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 104.91% Stock Price Incline

Imago BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) has seen 6.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $612.13M, closed the recent trade at $35.65 per share which meant it gained $18.25 on the day or 104.91% during that session. The IMGO stock price is 24.15% off its 52-week high price of $27.04 and 67.57% above the 52-week low of $11.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 123.13K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Imago BioSciences Inc. (IMGO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Imago BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) trade information

Sporting 104.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the IMGO stock price touched $35.65 or saw a rise of 0.28%. Year-to-date, Imago BioSciences Inc. shares have moved -26.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Imago BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) have changed 13.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 27.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -8.03% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 1.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.87% from the levels at last check today.

Imago BioSciences Inc. (IMGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Imago BioSciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.52%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2.30% and -13.60% for the next quarter.

IMGO Dividends

Imago BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Imago BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.70% with a share float percentage of 97.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Imago BioSciences Inc. having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.06 million shares worth more than $67.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 15.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.07 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.44 million and represent 12.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.32% shares in the company for having 1.12 million shares of worth $15.01 million while later fund manager owns 0.99 million shares of worth $13.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.93% of company’s outstanding stock.