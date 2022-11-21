How Will Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Perform In Months To Come?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has a beta value of 2.40 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.03B, closed the recent trade at $17.30 per share which meant it lost -$1.28 on the day or -6.89% during that session. The PTEN stock price is -18.67% off its 52-week high price of $20.53 and 61.27% above the 52-week low of $6.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.33.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

Sporting -6.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the PTEN stock price touched $17.30 or saw a rise of 9.33%. Year-to-date, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares have moved 119.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have changed 24.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.78% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -50.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.05% from the levels at last check today.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 127.98%, compared to 50.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 186.80% and 407.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 91.70%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $743.01 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $771.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $466.49 million and $509.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 59.30% for the current quarter and 51.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.10% over the past 5 years.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 1.72%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.41% with a share float percentage of 100.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. having a total of 381 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 40.35 million shares worth more than $697.41 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 18.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 25.64 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $443.26 million and represent 11.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.29% shares in the company for having 15.81 million shares of worth $273.32 million while later fund manager owns 6.36 million shares of worth $109.86 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.93% of company’s outstanding stock.