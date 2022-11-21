How Will 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) Perform In The Next Few Months?

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $725.67M, closed the last trade at $21.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -1.83% during that session. The FDMT stock price is -11.32% off its 52-week high price of $24.48 and 75.81% above the 52-week low of $5.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 447.49K shares.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) trade information

Sporting -1.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the FDMT stock price touched $21.99 or saw a rise of 8.87%. Year-to-date, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 0.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 75.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) have changed 204.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.65.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 181.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -26.46%, compared to 11.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.00% and 3.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -72.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $880k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.37 million and $92k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -35.60% for the current quarter and 2,900.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -21.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.70%.

FDMT Dividends

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.26% with a share float percentage of 92.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 4.01 million shares worth more than $27.97 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, BVF Inc. held 12.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Viking Global Investors, L.P., with the holding of over 3.94 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.49 million and represent 12.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.50% shares in the company for having 0.81 million shares of worth $5.64 million while later fund manager owns 0.63 million shares of worth $5.07 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.95% of company’s outstanding stock.