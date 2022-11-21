How Is NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation.(NASDAQ: NMTC) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 2.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.80M, closed the recent trade at $1.05 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 24.83% during that session. The NMTC stock price is -202.86% off its 52-week high price of $3.18 and 51.43% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 104.65K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) trade information

Sporting 24.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the NMTC stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 25.53%. Year-to-date, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation shares have moved -56.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) have changed -43.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 74190.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.08% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -209.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -90.48% from the levels at last check today.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.77% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,978.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $300k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

NMTC Dividends

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between December 13 and December 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.36% with a share float percentage of 25.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 1.36 million shares worth more than $1.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 11.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 2.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.94% shares in the company for having 0.23 million shares of worth $0.19 million while later fund manager owns 34463.0 shares of worth $28290.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.