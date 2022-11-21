How Is Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.98M, closed the last trade at $0.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.20% during that session. The FRSX stock price is -236.59% off its 52-week high price of $2.76 and 41.46% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 246.95K shares.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

Sporting -1.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the FRSX stock price touched $0.82 or saw a rise of 16.33%. Year-to-date, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares have moved -51.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) have changed 61.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.07.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 5.51% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $80k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $100k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

FRSX Dividends

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.29% with a share float percentage of 4.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 0.43 million shares worth more than $0.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Millennium Management Llc held 0.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.34 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 0.53% of shares outstanding.