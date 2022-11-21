Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.90M, closed the last trade at $0.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -6.29% during that session. The HSDT stock price is -2354.55% off its 52-week high price of $8.10 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.60 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information

Sporting -6.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the HSDT stock price touched $0.33 or saw a rise of 11.98%. Year-to-date, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares have moved -93.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) have changed 26.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1415.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -960.61% from current levels.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 76.29%, compared to -0.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 87.10% and 88.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 57.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $170k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $340k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $80k and $258k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 112.50% for the current quarter and 31.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.50% over the past 5 years.

HSDT Dividends

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.15% with a share float percentage of 3.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Helius Medical Technologies Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Delta Investment Management, LLC with over 62284.0 shares worth more than $17159.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Delta Investment Management, LLC held 0.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 46370.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54716.0 and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 10339.0 shares of worth $12200.0 while later fund manager owns 7141.0 shares of worth $8426.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.