Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) has seen 6.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.28M, closed the last trade at $0.18 per share which meant -2.90% during that session. The HLBZ stock price is -5466.67% off its 52-week high price of $10.02 and 5.56% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) trade information

Sporting -2.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the HLBZ stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 18.0%. Year-to-date, Helbiz Inc. shares have moved -96.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) have changed -38.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -7122.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7122.22% from current levels.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -85.07% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.32 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

HLBZ Dividends

Helbiz Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.44% with a share float percentage of 9.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Helbiz Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Suisse AG with over 0.94 million shares worth more than $0.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Credit Suisse AG held 1.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $68978.0 while later fund manager owns 33872.0 shares of worth $11960.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.