GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) Shares Are Down -20.43% YTD

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) has seen 2.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $151.58M, closed the recent trade at $1.06 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 10.57% during that session. The GLDG stock price is -90.57% off its 52-week high price of $2.02 and 28.3% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 496.36K shares.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) trade information

Sporting 10.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the GLDG stock price touched $1.06 or saw a rise of 1.85%. Year-to-date, GoldMining Inc. shares have moved -20.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) have changed 13.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.15.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GoldMining Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -350.00%, compared to -4.60% for the industry.

GLDG Dividends

GoldMining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.10% with a share float percentage of 9.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GoldMining Inc. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 7.68 million shares worth more than $6.37 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ruffer LLP, with the holding of over 2.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.39 million and represent 1.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.44% shares in the company for having 6.95 million shares of worth $5.77 million while later fund manager owns 0.23 million shares of worth $0.19 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.