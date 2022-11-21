FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO): What Is Good About Stock?

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) has seen 4.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.70M, closed the last trade at $0.65 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 46.85% during that session. The FOXO stock price is -1592.31% off its 52-week high price of $11.00 and 35.38% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.00 million shares.

Sporting 46.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the FOXO stock price touched $0.65 or saw a rise of 13.33%. Year-to-date, FOXO Technologies Inc. shares have moved -93.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) have changed -25.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -93.46% over the past 6 months.

FOXO Dividends

FOXO Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.62% with a share float percentage of 37.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FOXO Technologies Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glazer Capital LLC with over 1.48 million shares worth more than $14.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Glazer Capital LLC held 12.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Meteora Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 1.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.02 million and represent 10.27% of shares outstanding.