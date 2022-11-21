First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.59B, closed the recent trade at $165.36 per share which meant it lost -$1.24 on the day or -0.74% during that session. The FSLR stock price is -1.34% off its 52-week high price of $167.58 and 63.96% above the 52-week low of $59.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.11 million shares.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

Sporting -0.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the FSLR stock price touched $165.36 or saw a rise of 1.33%. Year-to-date, First Solar Inc. shares have moved 91.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have changed 40.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.61.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $167.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.45% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $137.00 while the price target rests at a high of $233.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -40.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.15% from the levels at last check today.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Solar Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 153.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -110.96%, compared to -3.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -97.60% and 185.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.50%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $875.36 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $660.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $907.32 million and $367.04 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.50% for the current quarter and 79.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 17.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.64%.

FSLR Dividends

First Solar Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.70% with a share float percentage of 85.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Solar Inc. having a total of 734 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.77 million shares worth more than $1.07 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 14.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.32 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $635.05 million and represent 8.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.71% shares in the company for having 2.89 million shares of worth $381.64 million while later fund manager owns 2.82 million shares of worth $192.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.65% of company’s outstanding stock.