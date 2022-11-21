Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.89M, closed the last trade at $1.81 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.12% during that session. The ELVT stock price is -118.23% off its 52-week high price of $3.95 and 62.98% above the 52-week low of $0.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 217.56K shares.

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) trade information

Sporting 1.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the ELVT stock price touched $1.81 or saw a rise of 0.55%. Year-to-date, Elevate Credit Inc. shares have moved -39.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 103.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) have changed 77.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.21.

Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.72% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $125.51 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $130.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $100.51 million and $129.53 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.90% for the current quarter and 0.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -213.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.22%.

ELVT Dividends

Elevate Credit Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.66% with a share float percentage of 43.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Elevate Credit Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JB Capital Partners LP with over 1.82 million shares worth more than $4.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, JB Capital Partners LP held 5.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with the holding of over 1.32 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.11 million and represent 4.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 0.83 million shares of worth $1.97 million while later fund manager owns 0.56 million shares of worth $1.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.81% of company’s outstanding stock.