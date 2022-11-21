Conformis Inc. (CFMS): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.90M, closed the last trade at $2.03 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 28.48% during that session. The CFMS stock price is -1156.16% off its 52-week high price of $25.50 and 40.89% above the 52-week low of $1.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 48.21K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Conformis Inc. (CFMS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) trade information

Sporting 28.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the CFMS stock price touched $2.03 or saw a rise of 7.73%. Year-to-date, Conformis Inc. shares have moved -89.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) have changed -32.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2363.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -294.09% from current levels.

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Conformis Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3,228.00%, compared to -0.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -39.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.72 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 59.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 95.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -14.58%.

CFMS Dividends

Conformis Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.16% with a share float percentage of 46.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Conformis Inc. having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 20.03 million shares worth more than $7.09 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Wasatch Advisors Inc held 10.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Stonepine Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 17.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.12 million and represent 9.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.33% shares in the company for having 13.76 million shares of worth $4.87 million while later fund manager owns 5.13 million shares of worth $1.82 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.73% of company’s outstanding stock.