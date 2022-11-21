Can Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.00B, closed the recent trade at $3.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -2.32% during that session. The FSM stock price is -38.87% off its 52-week high price of $4.68 and 39.17% above the 52-week low of $2.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.93 million shares.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Sporting -2.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the FSM stock price touched $3.37 or saw a rise of 6.91%. Year-to-date, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares have moved -11.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) have changed 30.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.75 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -33.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.28% from the levels at last check today.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -65.00%, compared to -21.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -91.70% and -81.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $160.7 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.22% over the past 5 years.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.37% with a share float percentage of 37.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. having a total of 206 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 31.03 million shares worth more than $88.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 7.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.53 million and represent 2.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.13% shares in the company for having 14.95 million shares of worth $37.69 million while later fund manager owns 12.31 million shares of worth $31.03 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.22% of company’s outstanding stock.