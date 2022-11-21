Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) has seen 3.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.70M, closed the recent trade at $1.26 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 10.53% during that session. The BWV stock price is -7114.29% off its 52-week high price of $90.90 and 27.78% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) trade information

Sporting 10.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the BWV stock price touched $1.26 or saw a rise of 14.29%. Year-to-date, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. shares have moved -98.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) have changed -8.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -72.60% over the past 6 months.

BWV Dividends

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.12% with a share float percentage of 41.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blue Water Vaccines Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.61 million shares worth more than $1.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Sabby Management, LLC held 4.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is American Financial Group Inc., with the holding of over 0.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.86 million and represent 2.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 8063.0 shares of worth $13787.0 while later fund manager owns 3818.0 shares of worth $8132.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.