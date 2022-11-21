Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) has a beta value of 3.36 and has seen 1.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $705.49M, closed the last trade at $14.02 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 1.08% during that session. The BLNK stock price is -223.97% off its 52-week high price of $45.42 and 16.55% above the 52-week low of $11.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Sporting 1.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the BLNK stock price touched $14.02 or saw a rise of 9.08%. Year-to-date, Blink Charging Co. shares have moved -47.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) have changed 2.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.04.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blink Charging Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -34.85%, compared to -5.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -44.40% and -17.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 156.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.38 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $17 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.50% over the past 5 years.

BLNK Dividends

Blink Charging Co. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.64% with a share float percentage of 31.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blink Charging Co. having a total of 257 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.62 million shares worth more than $43.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 10.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.89 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.32 million and represent 7.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.26% shares in the company for having 1.05 million shares of worth $17.36 million while later fund manager owns 0.8 million shares of worth $14.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.23% of company’s outstanding stock.