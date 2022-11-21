Bit Brother Limited (BTB): What Makes The Stock Good?

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.05M, closed the recent trade at $0.16 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 7.73% during that session. The BTB stock price is -650.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.20 and 31.25% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.98 million shares.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) trade information

Sporting 7.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the BTB stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 5.88%. Year-to-date, Bit Brother Limited shares have moved -73.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) have changed -0.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.46% over the past 6 months.

BTB Dividends

Bit Brother Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.27% with a share float percentage of 0.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bit Brother Limited having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 98643.0 shares worth more than $29592.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 66814.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20044.0 and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.