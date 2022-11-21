Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Transocean Ltd. (RIG) tumbled -9.06%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has a beta value of 2.90 and has seen 9.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.05B, closed the recent trade at $3.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -9.06% during that session. The RIG stock price is -47.48% off its 52-week high price of $5.56 and 38.46% above the 52-week low of $2.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 24.65 million shares.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Sporting -9.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the RIG stock price touched $3.77 or saw a rise of 17.69%. Year-to-date, Transocean Ltd. shares have moved 50.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have changed 21.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 111.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.64% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -112.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.16% from the levels at last check today.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Transocean Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.97%, compared to 50.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.30% and 21.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $666.67 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $654.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $626 million and $621 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.50% for the current quarter and 5.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -0.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.80%.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.77% with a share float percentage of 60.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Transocean Ltd. having a total of 415 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 55.15 million shares worth more than $183.65 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 47.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $156.72 million and represent 6.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.65% shares in the company for having 25.78 million shares of worth $63.68 million while later fund manager owns 17.03 million shares of worth $56.7 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.