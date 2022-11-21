Bears Are Back On The Defensive As RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) swung 1.73%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) has seen 27.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.68B, closed the last trade at $1.76 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.73% during that session. The RLX stock price is -235.23% off its 52-week high price of $5.90 and 48.86% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Sporting 1.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the RLX stock price touched $1.76 or saw a rise of 2.22%. Year-to-date, RLX Technology Inc. shares have moved -54.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) have changed 76.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.41 while the price target rests at a high of $48.15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2635.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -946.02% from current levels.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -5.88% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -41.20%.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -40.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.71%.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 01 and December 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.85% with a share float percentage of 50.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RLX Technology Inc. having a total of 184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. with over 60.07 million shares worth more than $63.07 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. held 6.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wildcat Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 30.89 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.8 million and represent 3.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.09% shares in the company for having 10.14 million shares of worth $16.42 million while later fund manager owns 9.49 million shares of worth $15.38 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.02% of company’s outstanding stock.