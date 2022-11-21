Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.31B, closed the last trade at $56.17 per share which meant it gained $2.91 on the day or 5.46% during that session. The AXSM stock price is -28.15% off its 52-week high price of $71.98 and 63.27% above the 52-week low of $20.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.09.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) trade information

Sporting 5.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the AXSM stock price touched $56.17 or saw a rise of 5.64%. Year-to-date, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 48.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have changed 27.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $100.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.00 while the price target rests at a high of $210.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -273.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.69% from current levels.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 77.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -26.22%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -21.10% and 5.80% for the next quarter.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.13 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $27.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.50% over the past 5 years.

AXSM Dividends

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.58% with a share float percentage of 75.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Axsome Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 267 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.11 million shares worth more than $174.77 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.19 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $123.14 million and represent 5.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.98% shares in the company for having 0.86 million shares of worth $48.22 million while later fund manager owns 0.74 million shares of worth $41.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.