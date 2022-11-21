An In-Depth Look At Crocs Inc. (CROX)

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.07B, closed the recent trade at $94.47 per share which meant it lost -$6.95 on the day or -6.85% during that session. The CROX stock price is -91.47% off its 52-week high price of $180.88 and 51.22% above the 52-week low of $46.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Crocs Inc. (CROX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.61.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) trade information

Sporting -6.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the CROX stock price touched $94.47 or saw a rise of 7.37%. Year-to-date, Crocs Inc. shares have moved -20.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have changed 38.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $92.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -2.68% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $65.00 while the price target rests at a high of $115.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -21.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.2% from the levels at last check today.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Crocs Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 87.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.68%, compared to -1.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.70% and -1.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 49.50%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $942.21 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $892.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $610.01 million and $586.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 54.50% for the current quarter and 52.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 95.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 149.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

CROX Dividends

Crocs Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.12% with a share float percentage of 84.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crocs Inc. having a total of 488 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 8.25 million shares worth more than $401.39 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 13.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.36 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $358.16 million and represent 11.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.37% shares in the company for having 2.69 million shares of worth $198.38 million while later fund manager owns 1.8 million shares of worth $123.47 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.92% of company’s outstanding stock.