A Detailed Analysis Of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has a beta value of 2.61 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $484.92M, closed the recent trade at $3.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -4.61% during that session. The TTI stock price is -60.77% off its 52-week high price of $5.82 and 35.91% above the 52-week low of $2.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) trade information

Sporting -4.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the TTI stock price touched $3.62 or saw a rise of 8.12%. Year-to-date, TETRA Technologies Inc. shares have moved 33.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) have changed -12.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.41.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TETRA Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 475.00%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $135.13 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $144.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $105.2 million and $113.15 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.50% for the current quarter and 27.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -181.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.00%.

TTI Dividends

TETRA Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.38% with a share float percentage of 69.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TETRA Technologies Inc. having a total of 199 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.46 million shares worth more than $38.39 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 7.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., with the holding of over 7.09 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.79 million and represent 5.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.42% shares in the company for having 5.66 million shares of worth $22.99 million while later fund manager owns 3.41 million shares of worth $13.83 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.