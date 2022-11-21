-4.88% Fall Drives Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 4.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.50M, closed the last trade at $0.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -4.88% during that session. The SYTA stock price is -4700.0% off its 52-week high price of $7.20 and 26.67% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.79 million shares.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Sporting -4.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the SYTA stock price touched $0.15 or saw a rise of 42.53%. Year-to-date, Siyata Mobile Inc. shares have moved -95.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) have changed 7.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $0.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -233.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -233.33% from current levels.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Siyata Mobile Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -85.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 81.72%, compared to -39.20% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.63 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.80% over the past 5 years.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.22% with a share float percentage of 6.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Siyata Mobile Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with over 0.65 million shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. held 4.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 56873.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8758.0 and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.