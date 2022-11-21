360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.40B, closed the last trade at $14.00 per share which meant it lost -$1.34 on the day or -8.74% during that session. The QFIN stock price is -93.57% off its 52-week high price of $27.10 and 32.36% above the 52-week low of $9.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 992.12K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.91.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

Sporting -8.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the QFIN stock price touched $14.00 or saw a rise of 18.93%. Year-to-date, 360 DigiTech Inc. shares have moved -38.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) have changed 10.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $152.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $115.57 while the price target rests at a high of $233.65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1568.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -725.5% from current levels.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 360 DigiTech Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -36.67%, compared to 13.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -43.10% and -24.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $595.44 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 199.00% over the past 5 years.

QFIN Dividends

360 DigiTech Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 5.14%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.46% with a share float percentage of 74.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 360 DigiTech Inc. having a total of 260 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. with over 11.72 million shares worth more than $202.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. held 8.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with the holding of over 10.96 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $189.55 million and represent 8.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 3.68 million shares of worth $63.62 million while later fund manager owns 1.81 million shares of worth $26.24 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.34% of company’s outstanding stock.