-1.45% Fall Drives Under Armour Inc. (UA) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.03B, closed the recent trade at $8.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.45% during that session. The UA stock price is -180.78% off its 52-week high price of $22.94 and 29.74% above the 52-week low of $5.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.80 million shares.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

Sporting -1.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the UA stock price touched $8.17 or saw a rise of 3.43%. Year-to-date, Under Armour Inc. shares have moved -54.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) have changed 40.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.09.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -2.24% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.26% over the past 5 years.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.32% with a share float percentage of 79.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Under Armour Inc. having a total of 465 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.95 million shares worth more than $179.99 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.27 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.4 million and represent 7.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Select Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.90% shares in the company for having 6.64 million shares of worth $54.48 million while later fund manager owns 6.02 million shares of worth $49.33 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.