Year-To-Date, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Price Has Decrease -91.06%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s traded shares were 0.61 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.44% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the HYFM share is $41.49, that puts it down -1539.92 from that peak though still a striking 25.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.88. The company’s market capitalization is $108.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 927.94K shares over the past three months.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. HYFM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) trade information

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) registered a -3.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.44% in intraday trading to $2.53 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.17%, and it has moved by 10.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.45%. The short interest in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) is 3.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.63, which implies an increase of 30.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, HYFM is trading at a discount of -97.63% off the target high and 20.95% off the low.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) shares have gone down -61.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -284.75% against 1.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -288.20% this quarter and then drop -640.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -29.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $67.21 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $61.36 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $122.86 million and $110.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -45.30% and then drop by -44.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 205.90% in 2022.

HYFM Dividends

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s Major holders

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. insiders own 12.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.30%, with the float percentage being 61.84%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 188 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.75 million shares (or 6.11% of all shares), a total value of $9.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.6 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF owns about 1.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.29 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $4.47 million.