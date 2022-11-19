Year-To-Date, Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) Price Has Decrease -83.88%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s traded shares were 0.63 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.33% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the BLI share is $24.69, that puts it down -742.66 from that peak though still a striking 37.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.83. The company’s market capitalization is $186.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 841.45K shares over the past three months.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) trade information

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) registered a -2.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.33% in intraday trading to $2.93 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.16%, and it has moved by 45.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.27%. The short interest in Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) is 3.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.96 day(s) to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.25, which implies an increase of 71.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, BLI is trading at a discount of -514.33% off the target high and -70.65% off the low.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Berkeley Lights Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) shares have gone down -41.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.59% against 4.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.58 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.64 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -60.10% in 2022.

BLI Dividends

Berkeley Lights Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s Major holders

Berkeley Lights Inc. insiders own 15.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.69%, with the float percentage being 81.12%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.47 million shares (or 8.01% of all shares), a total value of $15.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.01 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $24.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 2.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.47 million, or about 3.62% of the stock, which is worth about $7.08 million.