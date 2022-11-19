Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) Is Worth Evaluating At $1.59

During the last session, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.17% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the XNET share is $2.94, that puts it down -84.91 from that peak though still a striking 46.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $91.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 168.32K shares over the past three months.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) trade information

Xunlei Limited (XNET) registered a -10.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.17% in intraday trading to $1.59 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.35%, and it has moved by 23.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.76%. The short interest in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) is 0.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 86.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, XNET is trading at a discount of -654.72% off the target high and -654.72% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.30%. While earnings are projected to return 108.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 19.00% per annum.

XNET Dividends

Xunlei Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 09 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s Major holders

Xunlei Limited insiders own 12.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.47%, with the float percentage being 8.53%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.4 million shares (or 3.53% of all shares), a total value of $3.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.55 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 0.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xunlei Limited (XNET) shares are DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $0.23 million.