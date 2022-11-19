Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) Is Likely To Shrink By -6.0% Or More

During the last session, Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.83% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the WRAP share is $5.75, that puts it down -116.98 from that peak though still a striking 59.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.07. The company’s market capitalization is $98.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 109.66K shares over the past three months.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. WRAP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) trade information

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) registered a 23.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.83% in intraday trading to $2.65 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 50.57%, and it has moved by 112.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.20%. The short interest in Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) is 2.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 27.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.50, which implies a decrease of -6.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, WRAP is trading at a premium of 5.66% off the target high and 5.66% off the low.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wrap Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) shares have gone up 26.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.26% against 2.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 38.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.35 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.08 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.35 million and $2.5 million respectively.

While earnings are projected to return -67.50% in 2022.

WRAP Dividends

Wrap Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s Major holders

Wrap Technologies Inc. insiders own 37.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.19%, with the float percentage being 16.38%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.06 million shares (or 3.87% of all shares), a total value of $1.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.5 million shares, is of U.S. BancorpDE’s that is approximately 1.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.34 million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $0.63 million.