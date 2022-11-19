Why JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.52% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the JELD share is $27.59, that puts it down -184.73 from that peak though still a striking 13.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.38. The company’s market capitalization is $788.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 million shares over the past three months.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. JELD has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.43.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) trade information

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) registered a 0.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.52% in intraday trading to $9.69 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.94%, and it has moved by 14.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.54%. The short interest in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) is 3.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.54, which implies an increase of 8.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, JELD is trading at a discount of -75.44% off the target high and 27.76% off the low.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) shares have gone down -46.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.11% against -3.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.40% this quarter and then jump 4.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.22 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.27 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.40%. While earnings are projected to return 90.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 29.30% per annum.

JELD Dividends

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s Major holders

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. insiders own 1.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.81%, with the float percentage being 105.31%. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 232 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.18 million shares (or 15.64% of all shares), a total value of $192.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.05 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $175.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Selected Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund owns about 6.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $98.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.66 million, or about 3.16% of the stock, which is worth about $47.37 million.