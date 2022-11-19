What Will NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Be Like After It Drops -4774.05% From Its Highs?

During the last session, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.55% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the NRBO share is $63.85, that puts it down -4774.05 from that peak though still a striking 9.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.18. The company’s market capitalization is $5.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.01 million shares over the past three months.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NRBO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) registered a 1.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.55% in intraday trading to $1.31 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.38%, and it has moved by -88.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.27%. The short interest in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) is 49270.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $480.00, which implies an increase of 99.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $480.00 and $480.00 respectively. As a result, NRBO is trading at a discount of -36541.22% off the target high and -36541.22% off the low.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) shares have gone down -91.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.05% against 4.40.

While earnings are projected to return 63.90% in 2022.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 52.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.16%, with the float percentage being 57.09%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 16467.0 shares (or 1.85% of all shares), a total value of $0.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6842.0 shares, is of Murchinson Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $98483.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 13647.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1985.0, or about 0.22% of the stock, which is worth about $28572.0.