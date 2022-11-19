What To Expect Going Ahead For Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) Given Its 1.31 Percent Gain On Friday?

During the last session, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.31% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the MGTA share is $7.16, that puts it down -361.94 from that peak though still a striking 40.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $73.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 167.53K shares over the past three months.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) trade information

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) registered a 1.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.31% in intraday trading to $1.55 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.81%, and it has moved by 31.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.54%. The short interest in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) is 0.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 69.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, MGTA is trading at a discount of -287.1% off the target high and -29.03% off the low.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) shares have gone up 27.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.88% against 4.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.50%. While earnings are projected to return 24.10% in 2022.

MGTA Dividends

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s Major holders

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 7.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.64%, with the float percentage being 84.37%. TRV GP IV, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.76 million shares (or 11.48% of all shares), a total value of $8.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.36 million shares, is of Deep Track Capital, LP’s that is approximately 9.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.46 million, or about 0.78% of the stock, which is worth about $0.55 million.