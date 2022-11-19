What To Expect As i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX: IAUX) Delivers An -3.04% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.25% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the IAUX share is $3.28, that puts it down -28.63 from that peak though still a striking 40.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.52. The company’s market capitalization is $612.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 260.65K shares over the past three months.

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) registered a 6.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.25% in intraday trading to $2.55 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.72%, and it has moved by 44.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.51%. The short interest in i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) is 1.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.34 day(s) to cover.

IAUX Dividends

i-80 Gold Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders

i-80 Gold Corp. insiders own 28.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.90%, with the float percentage being 75.16%. Sprott Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 22.49 million shares (or 9.36% of all shares), a total value of $40.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.5 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 5.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $22.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) shares are Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Sprott Gold Equity Fund owns about 15.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.0 million, or about 4.16% of the stock, which is worth about $18.1 million.