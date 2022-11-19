WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG)’s Stock Is Down -85.50% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s traded shares were 0.75 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.33% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the WETG share is $50.50, that puts it down -4253.45 from that peak though still a striking 39.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $220.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.44 million shares over the past three months.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) trade information

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) registered a -3.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.33% in intraday trading to $1.16 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.65%, and it has moved by -0.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.50%. The short interest in WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) is 0.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.82 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 92.70% in 2022.

WETG Dividends

WeTrade Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 21 and November 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s Major holders

WeTrade Group Inc. insiders own 68.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.03%, with the float percentage being 3.23%. Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.84 million shares (or 0.99% of all shares), a total value of $1.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38142.0 shares, is of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $30895.0.