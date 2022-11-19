We Just Learned Something New! After American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)’s -16.41% Loss This Week

During the last session, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. The 52-week high for the AREB share is $7.42, that puts it down -2753.85 from that peak though still a striking 11.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $1.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.12 million shares over the past three months.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AREB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) registered a 1.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.07% in intraday trading to $0.26 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.41%, and it has moved by -9.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.28%. The short interest in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) is 71580.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.25, which implies an increase of 92.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, AREB is trading at a discount of -1823.08% off the target high and -476.92% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.5 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 38.10% in 2022.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

American Rebel Holdings Inc. insiders own 11.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.95%, with the float percentage being 2.20%. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 53323.0 shares (or 1.02% of all shares), a total value of $17644.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21562.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $17249.0.