Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) Investing Potential Is $21.29

During the last session, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.04% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the VCEL share is $46.30, that puts it down -117.47 from that peak though still a striking 18.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.30. The company’s market capitalization is $945.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 500.63K shares over the past three months.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) trade information

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) registered a 1.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.04% in intraday trading to $21.29 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.55%, and it has moved by -12.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.09%. The short interest in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) is 7.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.9 day(s) to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vericel Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vericel Corporation (VCEL) shares have gone down -22.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -131.25% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.10% this quarter and then jump 166.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.99 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $65.32 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.80%. While earnings are projected to return -365.40% in 2022.

VCEL Dividends

Vericel Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s Major holders

Vericel Corporation insiders own 0.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 113.44%, with the float percentage being 114.25%. Brown Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 270 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.35 million shares (or 15.57% of all shares), a total value of $185.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.09 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 15.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $178.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vericel Corporation (VCEL) shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund owns about 3.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $97.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.44 million, or about 7.29% of the stock, which is worth about $79.82 million.