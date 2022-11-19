TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) Have Dropped -72.28% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP)’s traded shares were 0.65 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.07% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the TOP share is $50.97, that puts it down -982.17 from that peak though still a striking 23.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.60. The company’s market capitalization is $165.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 488.66K shares over the past three months.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) trade information

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) registered a 1.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.07% in intraday trading to $4.71 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.45%, and it has moved by -8.01% in 30 days. The short interest in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

TOP Dividends

TOP Financial Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP)’s Major holders

TOP Financial Group Limited insiders own 85.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.14%, with the float percentage being 0.95%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 19596.0 shares (or 0.06% of all shares), a total value of $0.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16354.0 shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.4 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 19596.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.48 million market value.