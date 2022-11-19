Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX)

During the last session, Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.65% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the AMTX share is $20.39, that puts it down -279.0 from that peak though still a striking 17.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.45. The company’s market capitalization is $188.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 639.33K shares over the past three months.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) trade information

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) registered a -1.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.65% in intraday trading to $5.38 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.98%, and it has moved by -25.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.97%. The short interest in Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) is 5.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.73 day(s) to cover.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aemetis Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) shares have gone down -27.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -53.90% against -25.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.40% this quarter and then drop -1,033.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $65.59 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $72.62 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $49.9 million and $64.36 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.50% and then jump by 12.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.20%. While earnings are projected to return 11.90% in 2022.

AMTX Dividends

Aemetis Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s Major holders

Aemetis Inc. insiders own 1.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.82%, with the float percentage being 63.95%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 129 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.67 million shares (or 10.62% of all shares), a total value of $18.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.58 million shares, is of AllianceBernstein, L.P.’s that is approximately 7.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) shares are GMO Resources Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that GMO Resources Fund owns about 0.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.91 million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $4.47 million.