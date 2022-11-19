The Time To Buy FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Is Now

During the last session, FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.90% or $0.76. The 52-week high for the FNGR share is $9.80, that puts it down -67.24 from that peak though still a striking 89.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.62. The company’s market capitalization is $240.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.65 million shares over the past three months.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) trade information

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) registered a 14.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.90% in intraday trading to $5.86 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.98%, and it has moved by -22.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.71%. The short interest in FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) is 0.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 6.90% in 2022.

FNGR Dividends

FingerMotion Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s Major holders

FingerMotion Inc. insiders own 44.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.99%, with the float percentage being 1.80%. Spire Wealth Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.39% of all shares), a total value of $0.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100000.0 shares, is of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 51365.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3506.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $4978.0.