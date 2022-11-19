The Time Is Right To Purchase Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER)

During the last session, Xperi Inc. (NYSE:XPER)’s traded shares were 0.52 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.76% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the XPER share is $26.00, that puts it down -145.51 from that peak though still a striking 3.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.25. The company’s market capitalization is $441.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 421.88K shares over the past three months.

Xperi Inc. (XPER) registered a -1.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.76% in intraday trading to $10.59 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.53%, and it has moved by -17.72% in 30 days. The short interest in Xperi Inc. (NYSE:XPER) is 1.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.07 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $124.4 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $129.94 million by the end of Dec 2022.

Xperi Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xperi Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.05%, with the float percentage being 8.05%.