The Future Belongs To HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.75% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the HCM share is $36.37, that puts it down -237.7 from that peak though still a striking 31.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.39. The company’s market capitalization is $1.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 376.02K shares over the past three months.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. HCM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) trade information

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) registered a -3.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.75% in intraday trading to $10.77 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.79%, and it has moved by 23.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.23%. The short interest in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) is 2.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.85, which implies an increase of 59.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, HCM is trading at a discount of -364.25% off the target high and -39.28% off the low.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HUTCHMED (China) Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) shares have gone up 12.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -61.79% against 4.40.

While earnings are projected to return -36.30% in 2022.

HCM Dividends

HUTCHMED (China) Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s Major holders

HUTCHMED (China) Limited insiders own 0.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.87%, with the float percentage being 29.99%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 213 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.77 million shares (or 4.49% of all shares), a total value of $98.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.98 million shares, is of M&G Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 4.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $88.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) shares are American Fds Developing World Growth & Income Fd and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that American Fds Developing World Growth & Income Fd owns about 2.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.35 million, or about 0.78% of the stock, which is worth about $17.06 million.