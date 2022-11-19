The Current Price For Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.66% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the PACK share is $42.97, that puts it down -715.37 from that peak though still a striking 44.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.90. The company’s market capitalization is $417.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 654.76K shares over the past three months.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PACK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) trade information

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) registered a -3.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.66% in intraday trading to $5.27 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.17%, and it has moved by 53.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.44%. The short interest in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) is 3.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 41.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, PACK is trading at a discount of -165.65% off the target high and 5.12% off the low.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -650.00% this quarter and then drop -300.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $84.15 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $93.85 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $97.1 million and $109.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -13.30% and then drop by -14.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 89.00% in 2022.

PACK Dividends

Ranpak Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s Major holders

Ranpak Holdings Corp. insiders own 6.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.50%, with the float percentage being 112.00%. JS Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 191 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 30.53 million shares (or 38.62% of all shares), a total value of $213.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.63 million shares, is of Soros Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $32.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) shares are Pioneer Ser Tr I-Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Pioneer Ser Tr I-Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.25 million, or about 1.58% of the stock, which is worth about $8.77 million.