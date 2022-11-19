The $12.40 Is The Price At Which Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.65% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the ALKT share is $29.79, that puts it down -140.24 from that peak though still a striking 25.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.23. The company’s market capitalization is $1.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 299.23K shares over the past three months.

Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ALKT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) trade information

Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) registered a 0.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.65% in intraday trading to $12.40 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.37%, and it has moved by -16.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.26%. The short interest in Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) is 1.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.43, which implies an increase of 32.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, ALKT is trading at a discount of -85.48% off the target high and -29.03% off the low.

Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alkami Technology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) shares have gone up 7.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.84% against 4.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $52.13 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $55.33 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $38.64 million and $42.44 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.90% and then jump by 30.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 23.20% in 2022.

ALKT Dividends

Alkami Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s Major holders

Alkami Technology Inc. insiders own 39.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.37%, with the float percentage being 88.61%. General Atlantic, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 18.73 million shares (or 20.57% of all shares), a total value of $260.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.3 million shares, is of D1 Capital Partners, LP’s that is approximately 4.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $59.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) shares are MFS New Discovery Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that MFS New Discovery Fund owns about 1.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 million, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $20.12 million.