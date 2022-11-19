The $0.44 Is The Price At Which Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. The 52-week high for the DOMA share is $7.50, that puts it down -1604.55 from that peak though still a striking 6.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $141.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 725.75K shares over the past three months.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. DOMA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) trade information

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) registered a 0.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.66% in intraday trading to $0.44 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.38%, and it has moved by -10.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.88%. The short interest in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) is 7.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 78.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, DOMA is trading at a discount of -581.82% off the target high and -240.91% off the low.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $124.68 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $102.93 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -486.80% in 2022.

DOMA Dividends

Doma Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)’s Major holders

Doma Holdings Inc. insiders own 45.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.36%, with the float percentage being 69.16%. Foundation Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 44.78 million shares (or 13.69% of all shares), a total value of $46.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.88 million shares, is of StepStone Group LP’s that is approximately 4.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $15.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 4.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.87 million, or about 1.18% of the stock, which is worth about $3.99 million.