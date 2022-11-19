Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML)’s Stock Is Up 210.64% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.52% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the SGML share is $39.93, that puts it down -35.45 from that peak though still a striking 71.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.39. The company’s market capitalization is $3.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 794.21K shares over the past three months.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. SGML has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) registered a 1.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.52% in intraday trading to $29.48 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.19%, and it has moved by -12.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 210.64%. The short interest in Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) is 0.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.78, which implies an increase of 32.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.25 and $48.86 respectively. As a result, SGML is trading at a discount of -65.74% off the target high and -26.36% off the low.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sigma Lithium Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) shares have gone up 103.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.81% against 8.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.30%. While earnings are projected to return 20.50% in 2022.

SGML Dividends

Sigma Lithium Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 17 and November 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s Major holders

Sigma Lithium Corporation insiders own 0.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.93%, with the float percentage being 61.40%. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.73 million shares (or 1.72% of all shares), a total value of $26.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.85 million shares, is of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s that is approximately 0.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF owns about 0.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 0.53% of the stock, which is worth about $14.53 million.