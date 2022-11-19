Should PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) Revive After A -122.61% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.15% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the PETQ share is $25.40, that puts it down -122.61 from that peak though still a striking 41.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.66. The company’s market capitalization is $314.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 639.05K shares over the past three months.

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. PETQ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) trade information

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) registered a 2.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.15% in intraday trading to $11.41 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.08%, and it has moved by 55.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.50%. The short interest in PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) is 2.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.25, which implies an increase of 52.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, PETQ is trading at a discount of -162.93% off the target high and -40.23% off the low.

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PetIQ Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) shares have gone down -19.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.32% against 2.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then jump 400.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $204.33 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $194.59 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $210.53 million and $196.64 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.90% and then drop by -1.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.10%. While earnings are projected to return 83.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

PETQ Dividends

PetIQ Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s Major holders

PetIQ Inc. insiders own 0.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.83%, with the float percentage being 110.73%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 223 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.54 million shares (or 8.65% of all shares), a total value of $42.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.97 million shares, is of Eos Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $33.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.99 million, or about 3.37% of the stock, which is worth about $16.59 million.