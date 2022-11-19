SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) Drops -1402.86% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.62% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the SLQT share is $10.52, that puts it down -1402.86 from that peak though still a striking 27.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $102.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.26 million shares over the past three months.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SLQT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) registered a -4.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.62% in intraday trading to $0.70 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.59%, and it has moved by 31.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.91%. The short interest in SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) is 6.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.58, which implies an increase of 55.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.80 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, SLQT is trading at a discount of -185.71% off the target high and -14.29% off the low.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.10% this quarter and then drop -200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $298.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $257.9 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $194.98 million and $275.11 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 53.00% and then drop by -6.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -340.50% in 2022, the next five years will return -9.70% per annum.

SLQT Dividends

SelectQuote Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

SelectQuote Inc. insiders own 18.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.33%, with the float percentage being 78.11%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 227 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 20.22 million shares (or 12.15% of all shares), a total value of $14.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.68 million shares, is of Brookside Equity Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 10.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.64 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $2.53 million.