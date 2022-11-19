SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.19% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the SCYX share is $8.10, that puts it down -256.83 from that peak though still a striking 25.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.70. The company’s market capitalization is $71.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 102.04K shares over the past three months.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. SCYX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.5.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) trade information

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) registered a 10.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.19% in intraday trading to $2.27 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.23%, and it has moved by -9.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.27%. The short interest in SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) is 1.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 84.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, SCYX is trading at a discount of -1221.59% off the target high and -208.37% off the low.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SCYNEXIS Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) shares have gone up 7.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.60% against 11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2,400.00% this quarter and then jump 60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -42.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.07 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.57 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.80%. While earnings are projected to return 75.80% in 2022.

SCYX Dividends

SCYNEXIS Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s Major holders

SCYNEXIS Inc. insiders own 1.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.40%, with the float percentage being 52.20%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.17 million shares (or 15.85% of all shares), a total value of $9.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.24 million shares, is of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 6.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 3.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.54 million, or about 4.72% of the stock, which is worth about $3.56 million.