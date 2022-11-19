Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) At $3.67 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI)’s traded shares were 0.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.61% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the RSI share is $21.70, that puts it down -491.28 from that peak though still a striking 8.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.34. The company’s market capitalization is $775.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 652.80K shares over the past three months.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RSI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) trade information

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) registered a -1.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.61% in intraday trading to $3.67 this Friday, 11/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.45%, and it has moved by -3.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.65%. The short interest in Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) is 4.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 59.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, RSI is trading at a discount of -281.47% off the target high and -63.49% off the low.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rush Street Interactive Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) shares have gone down -39.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.84% against 7.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -22.20% this quarter and then jump 35.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $156.06 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $178.83 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $122.92 million and $130.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.00% and then jump by 37.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -5.90% in 2022.

RSI Dividends

Rush Street Interactive Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI)’s Major holders

Rush Street Interactive Inc. insiders own 9.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.70%, with the float percentage being 86.98%. HG Vora Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 170 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.0 million shares (or 9.37% of all shares), a total value of $28.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.74 million shares, is of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 8.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $26.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) shares are Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund owns about 3.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.57 million, or about 2.46% of the stock, which is worth about $7.35 million.